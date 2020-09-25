Cyndi Lauper

CYNDI LAUPER wants you to get out and vote and wants you to feel hope when things seem bleak. The artist sat down with AJ GIBSON and MIKALAH GORDON from RADIO.COM's CHANNEL Q to not only open up about how she’s affecting change, but also to discuss the debut of her freshly remixed track “Hope.”

During her interview with AJ and MIKALAH, CYNDI explained her experience working with DJ TRACY YOUNG on the remix of "Hope," saying she feels honored to have worked with the first female DJ to ever win a GRAMMY award for mixing.

LAUPER, a long time champion of LGBTQ+ rights, added in the interview the importance of voting in the upcoming election. “Listen, I can’t tell anyone who to vote for, but you gotta vote because when you vote, you’re voting for someone who’s going to represent you, who’s going to help you. You want to vote for someone who understands your situation and has done things already to help.”

Hear the full interview here.

