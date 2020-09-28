Jillian Escoto, Valentine, Kevin Manno

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSOF (SOFT ROCK 98.9)/FRESNO,CA has added "VALENTINE IN THE MORNING" to its morning lineup effective immediately. The syndicated morning show will make its move to the FRESNO market and broadcast weekdays from 5-9a (PT).



“THEVALENTINE IN THE MORNING SHOW” features VALENTINE, along with his co-hosts JILLIAN ESCOTO, KEVIN MANNO and the rest of the crew with an honest and open approach to current events, life, relationships and more. With celebrity interviews and fun challenges like the "Battle of the Sexes“ and “What’s That Noise.” the show is based out of LOS ANGELES.

Commented IHEARTMEDIA FRESNO Market President STEVE DARNELL, “We’re excited to welcome VALENTINE, JILL and KEVIN to SOFT ROCK 98.9. Now more than ever, we all need content that puts a smile on our face and a healthy dose of laughter in our mornings and ‘VALENTINE in the Morning’ brings that upbeat feeling to listeners throughout the week.”



As part of the program change, on-air personality TERI-ANN SCHLESSER will be moving to middays, effective immediately.

