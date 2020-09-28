MJ Is Back

MJ is alive again, this time at BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA, as TODD SCHNITT revives his morning persona for mornings at the station beginning OCTOBER 5th. SCHNITT, as MJ, was the longtime morning host at crosstown Top 40 WFLZ; he continues to host a talk show in afternoons for COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. With MJ's arrival at Q105, MASON DIXON moves to afternoons and GENO KNIGHT moves into middays.

“I am thrilled to bring back the MJ MORNING SHOW on Q105, a radio station rich with TAMPA BAY history,” said SCHNITT, who most recently co-hosted mornings at News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK while also hosting the syndicated show. “I look forward to joining BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in delivering engaging and entertaining morning radio!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP TAMPA VP/Market Manager STEVE TRIPLETT noted, “We are excited and proud to bring the MJ MORNING SHOW back on the legendary Q105. For nearly two decades, the people of TAMPA BAY welcomed this show into their lives and made it one of the most successful content franchises in the history of the market. I can’t think of a better time to return this first-class entertainment experience back to the people of TAMPA BAY!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE added, “The MJ MORNING SHOW was the highest rated morning show for 25 years and we’re thrilled to continue the legacy on Q105. He’ll be bringing back some of the classic benchmarks that listeners will remember as well as adding new content that will build upon the already huge MJ MORNING SHOW fan base.”

