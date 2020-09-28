Jennifer Morales

JENNIFER MORALES has left her ENTERCOM post as VP/Corporate Communications & Public Relations, effective last FRIDAY.

"It is bittersweet for me to share this news. It has been a true pleasure working with you and I thank you sincerely for all of your support," she wrote in parting. "I will be transitioning into a new role soon and will reach out with my new contact details." Reach her at morales.jennifer@gmail.com.



DAVID HEIM will be handling her duties at INTERCOM until her former position is filled. He can be reached at David.Heim@entercom.com.

