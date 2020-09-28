The Hubbards (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to three Country stars and their wives who welcomed new babies last week. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s TYLER HUBBARD and wife HAYLEY welcomed their third child, son ATLAS ROY, on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th in NASHVILLE. LANCO’s BRANDON LANCASTER and his wife of three years, TIFFANY, welcomed their first child, daughter ELORA IVELLE, on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th in NASHVILLE. And ZAC BROWN BAND’s CLAY COOK and his wife, BROOKE, celebrated the arrival of their third child and first daughter, CECILIA “CECI” ELLEN, on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th in NEWNAN, GA.

"We are so excited to have ATLAS here,” the HUBBARDS told PEOPLE. “It's been an amazing journey and we are feeling so thankful. Having three [children] under 3 was not our plan, but clearly it was GOD’s plan, and now we can't imagine it any other way.”

“We've never felt more blessed in our lives," LANCASTER told PEOPLE of his firstborn. "I'm overwhelmingly proud of how strong and brave TIFFANY was as she brought ELORA into this world and I can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for us as a family."

“We could not feel more proud to introduce our daughter,” the COOKs told PEOPLE. "We have always hoped for the opportunity to raise a strong girl alongside her two sweet brothers. The fact that she came to us during this year is a blessing not lost on us."

