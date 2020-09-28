Scott Lowe

SCOTT LOWE's SUNDAY morning specialty show POSTMODERN on ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 9.3)/NEW YORK expands in a big way, as the program has been added to 12 of the company's ALT stations, including KROQ/LOS ANGELES.

POSTMODERN features Alternative classics from the 80s and 90s and debuted in NEW YORK in 2019, airing SUNDAY mornings from 7 to 11a. The show will air in the same time slot in all its respective markets, with WNYL and KROQ getting customized versions. The show was on for the first time last week in LOS ANGELES.

As of SUNDAY (9/27), the show will be heard on KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KVIL (ALT 104.3)/DALLAS, WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, KNRK (94/7FM)/PORTLAND, WHFS (HFS@104.9)/BALTIMORE, KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO, KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND and WLKK(ALT 107.7 & 104.7)/BUFFALO.

LOWE explained to ALL ACCESS, "As an Alternative music historian, I've always wanted to do a show like this, but credit goes to PD MIKE KAPLAN, who originally decided to add a retro-Alternative program to ALT 92.3 last year. The roots of the show go back to the original "POSTMODERN PST" program, which I co-hosted with MEL "TOXIC" TAYLOR at Top 40 WPST/TRENTON from 1989 to 1993." ENTERCOM Sr. VP Alt. Prog./Format Captain (and WNYL and KROQ PD) MIKE KAPLAN added, "SCOTT's passion and knowledge of the early era of Alternative is unmatched. We're excited for SCOTT to extend his reach across our national ALT network."

In addition to his tenure at WPST, SCOTT LOWE has also worked at other heritage brands, including the former Alternative Y107/LOS ANGELES, AAA WXPN/PHILADELPHIA, former Alternative WPLY/PHILADELPHIA, Top 40 WTDY/PHILADELPHIA and former Alternative WHTG/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ.

