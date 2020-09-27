Still Alive ...

The ongoing saga of what happens to TIKTOK continues as the terms to create a U.S.-based TIKTOK GLOBAL with current owners BYTEDANCE and suitors ORACLE and WALMART have not been finalized, blowing past a deadline that the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION could have imposed the ban on APPLE or GOOGLE forcing them to remove the app from their stores, according to CNBC.

As a result, on SUNDAY (9/27), JUDGE CARL NICHOLS of UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, granted an injunction against that order during an emergency hearing. This gives all parties time to finalize the deal. NICHCOLS, however, he didn't block a ban set for NOVEMBER 12th that would could make TIKTOK usable in the US.

We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TIKTOK app ban.

CNN noted, "The decision is a victory for TIKTOK after it challenged the ban as unconstitutional and a violation of due process. The ban would have been an 'extraordinary action at the very time when the need for free open and accessible communication in America is at its zenith' ahead of a presidential election," said TIKTOK attorney JOHN HALL, during an emergency hearing SUNDAY morning.

TIKTOK issued a statement: “We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TIKTOK app ban. We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees.

"At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement."

It is expected that the US GOVERNMENT will continue to pursue the expeditious enforcement of its order to shut down TIKTOK since the deadline has clearly passed.

