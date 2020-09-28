Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Capaldi Holds Top Spot; Jawsh/Jason Runner Up; AJR Top 20; Bieber/Chance, Sam Smith Surge; Conan Gray Debuts

* LEWIS CAPALDI remains on top for a 2nd week with "Before You Go"

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO are now the runner up with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 3*-2* and are +1070 spins

* SURF MESA continue to score big spin gains, up 1617 spins on a 10*-8* chart move with "ily (i love you baby,)" featuring EMILEE, (up nearly 7000 spins in four weeks)

* 24KGOLDN is nearing the top 10 in just his 5th week on the chart - moving 13*-11* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and +1793 spins (and over 3500 the last two weeks)

* AJR hit the top 20 with "Bang!," up 21*-20* up 350 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, ties for the largest position move up 34*-21* and has this week's largest spin gain at +2939 spins

* SAM SMITH ties "Holy" with a similar jump, going 39*-26* with "Diamonds," and is +1825 spins

* CONAN GRAY lands the lone debut at 40* with "Heather"

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk New #1; Saweetie Runner Up; Jawsh/Jason, Juice Wrld Top 10; 24kGoldn/Dior, DaBaby/Young Thug, Khaled/Drake, Chloe X Halle Top 15

* A busy week on the Rhythmic chart as DRAKE and LIL DURK take over the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later," moving 2*-1* and are +987 spins

* SAWEETIE is in the runner up spot with "Tap In," moving 3*-2* and is +345 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO are now top 10 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 11*-9* and are +306 spins

* JUICE WRLD is top 10 with "Wishing Well," climbing 12*-10* and +261 spins

* 24KGOLDN is nearing the top 10 at Rhythmic in just his 4th week on this chart - moving 16*-11* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 615 spins

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG go top 15, moving 18*-12* with "Blind," up 521 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE are top 15 with "Greece," rising 17*-14*

* CHLOE X HALLE go top 15 as well with "Do It," up 20*-15*

* J. BALVIN/DUA LIPA/BAD BUNNY/TAINY surge into the top 20, moving 22*-16* with "Un Dia (One Day,") rising 22*-16* and are +144 spins

* LIL WAYNE hits the top 20 as well with "Shimmy," featuring DOJA CAT, up 21*-18*

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER have the top debut at 26* with "Holy" and are +827 spins

* SZA and TY DOLLA $IGN enter at 34* with "Hit Different" and are +352 spins

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk New #1; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy, Young Dolph/Megan Top 10; Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Beatking Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK score dual #1's with "Laugh Now Cry Later," moving 2*-1* at Urban as well and are +1054 spins

* POP SMOKE, RODDY RICCH, and 50 CENT surge 11*-6* and well into the top 10 with "The Woo," up 402 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH goes top 10 as well with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, rising 13*-8* and is +306 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO surges into the top 15, up 20*-13* with "Said Sum," rising 530 spins

* KEHLANI enters the top 15 as well with "Can I," up 16*-14* and +124 spins

* BEATKING and QUEENDOME COME also enter the top 15 with "Then Leave," rising 18*-15* and +530 spins

* LIL BABY continues his big year, surging into the top 20 with a 25*-17* move on "We Paid," featuring 42 DUGG, up 524 spins

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG go top 20 with "Blind," climbing 23*-20* and is +300 spins

* SZA and TY DOLLA $IGN have the top debut at 36* with "Hit Different" and are +386 spins

* BRS KASH enters at 37* with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," and +278 spins

* SUMMER WALKER debuts at 40* with "Let It Go"

Hot AC: Styles Takes Top Spot; Barrett/Puth, Jawsh/Jason, AJR Grow Spins Inside Top 15; Smith, Bieber Surge Into Top 20

* A new #1 and some nice spin moves inside the top 15 and two big jumps into the top 20 are highlights on the Hot AC chart

* HARRY STYLES "Watermelon Sugar," moves 3*-1* and is +307 spins - now having scored back to back #1's at both Top 40 and Hot AC

* Three songs in the top 20 have spin gains north of 175

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH are at #6 with "I Hope" with a +188

* AJR holds at #10 (the week they went top 20 at Top 40) with "Bang," and are +242 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO go 12*-11* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," rising 12*-11*, and is up 378 spins

* AVA MAX moves 18*-17* with "Kings & Queens," and is +272 spins

* Two songs enter the top 20, led by "Diamonds" by SAM SMITH, up 31*-19* and is +884 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 20 with "Holy," surging 33*-20* and is +709 spins

* SURF MESA debuts at 36* with "ily (i love you baby)," featuring EMILEE

* 24KGOLDN has the other debut at 40* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR

Active Rock: Chris Cornell New #1; Badflower Top 5; Sixx A.M. Top 15

* CHRIS CORNELL's "Patience" takes over the #1 spot

* BADFLOWER enters the top 5, moving 8*-5* with "30," and is +112 spins

* DEFTONES jump 10*-7* with "Ohms," and are +120 spins

* SIXX A.M./ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY go top 15 with "Maybe It's Time," climbing 17*-14* and are +72 spins

* SMITH & MYERS and EGO KILL TALENT debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; Dayglow Top 3; Wallows Top 5; 24kGoldn, Glass Animals Top 20; Beabadoobee Soars

* ALL TIME LOW remain at #1 again this week with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR

* DAYGLOW go top 3 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 6*-3* and is +157 spins

* WALLOWS enter the top 5 with "Are You Bored Yet?," moving 8*-5* and are +185 spins

* 24KGOLDN is top 20 as "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR is up 22*-19* and +100 spins

* Up 101 spins and also entering the top 20 is "Tangerine" by GLASS ANIMALS, up 23*-20*

* BEABADOOBEE surges 39*-23* with "Care," up 328 spins

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN and ALMOST MONDAY debut

Triple A: Maeson Holds #1; My Morning Jacket Runner Up; Dermot Top 5; Springsteen Top 15; Taylor Top 20

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot with "Hallucinogenics" for a 3rd week

* MY MORNING JACKET moves into the runner up spot with "Feel You," moving 5*-2* and is +58 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY goes top 5 with "Giants," rising 6*-4* and is +35 spins

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is nearing the top 10, moving 16*-11* with "Letter To You," up 81 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 15 with "exile," featuring BON IVER, up 19*-15* and +30 spins

* AVETT BROTHERS go top 20 with "Victory," up 22*-17*

* DAYGLOW, SYLVAN ESSO, and OF MONSTERS AND MEN debut

« see more Net News