Sold

DEBRA G. BAKER is selling Gospel WYTH-A/MADISON, GA to AGAPE FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $27,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MICHAEL MALLACE is selling his 50% of DESERT EXPLOER COMMUNICATION LLC, licensee of Silent KDVK/DOVE CREEK, CO and K252ER/CHINLE, AZ, to 50% partner THOMAS TROLAND for $24,461.

Applying for STAs were PLANT BROADCASTING, LLC (WTIF-F/OMEGA, GA, reduced power due to transmitter failure); CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KWYE/FRESNO, reduced power due to antenna damage); CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WLAW/WHITEHALL, MI, reduced power due to interference issues); and CHAPARRAL BROADCASTING INC. (KEZQ/WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT, reduced power at alternate location due to transmitter failure).

PHILIP VON KAHLE, assignee for the benefit of creditors, has applied for an extension of the Silent STA for WKEY-F/KEY WEST due to tower work.

RADIO ACTIVE MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WQXQ (FOX SPORTS RADIO 101.9)/CENTRAL CITY, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $617,000.

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of W290CV/MUNCY, PA to VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC for $65,000. The primary station is listed as SUNBURY BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WMLP-A/MILTON, PA.

And NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion WCNB/DAYTON, IN to COMMUNITY RADIO PARTNERS for $15,042.93.

