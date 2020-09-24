Huang (Photo: KPCC)

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO reporter JOSIE HUANG will not be charged with any crime after her arrest by LOS ANGELES COUNTY Sheriff's deputies at a protest earlier this month, reports the LOS ANGELES TIMES.

HUANG was taken to the ground by at least five deputies and arrested while she was covering a protest against the police outside a hospital in LYNWOOD, CA, where two deputies were treated after being ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant (NET NEWS 9/14). Deputies claimed HUANG was interfering with their arrest of a protestor, but video shot by HUANG and others showed that the deputies' account of the incident was inaccurate, contradicting their assertion that she did not identify herself as a reporter and did not comply with orders to back away.

A statement from the Sheriff's Department admitted that HUANG was not given time to comply with an order to back away, and added, “It does not appear that she was intentionally attempting to interfere with the deputies, but merely trying to record the occurrence.”

