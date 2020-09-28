Debuts Today

iHEARTMEDIA has launched the IHEARTSPORTS NETWORK, short-form sports updates to air initially on over 500 broadcast stations and digital streams. The features, kicking off TODAY (9/28), will include some of FOX SPORTS' top-name talent, including CRIS COLLINSWORTH, COLIN COWHERD, DAN PATRICK, and JOY TAYLOR, and will offer national, regional, and local sports reports across all formats.

“This is a product driven network responding to the interests of our listeners,” said iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Pres. GREG ASHLOCK. “People are passionate about sports and this will deliver the timely regional and local coverage they care most about along with the biggest national stories.”

