Archival Interviews

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK will debut a podcast featuring tapes of interviews conducted by the late DAVID FROST. "THE FROST TAPES," coming OCTOBER 6th, will be hosted by FROST's son, CNBC "CLOSING BELL" anchor WILFRED FROST, and will post bi-weekly. Material will include previously-unreleased behind-the-scenes clips from the FROST-NIXON interviews. The premiere episode will include interviews from 1968 with candidates RONALD REAGAN, RICHARD NIXON, HUBERT HUMPHREY, GEORGE WALLACE, and ROBERT F. KENNEDY.



“It’s been a privilege to work with WILFRED to bring his father’s incredible archive back to life on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said iHEART PODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We’ve put significant energy and resources into our political podcast slate in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election to provide our listeners with a broad spectrum of voices and perspectives. ‘THE FROST TAPES’ extends that in a new way -- with a really innovative take on the shifting political landscapes, past and present.”

« see more Net News