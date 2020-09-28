Green

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country songwriter MARV GREEN to a worldwide publishing deal. The CALIFORNIA native has written multiple hits, including GEORGE STRAIT's "True" and "It Just Comes Natural," CARRIE UNDERWOOD's "Wasted," CHRIS YOUNG's "Who I Am With You," and LONESTAR's "Amazed." His most current Top 10 single is TIM MCGRAW's "I Called Mama."

"Championing the songs of MARV GREEN is a true honor," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "He has crafted timeless hits that capture the heart and soul of Country music. The way he weaves his West Coast cool into every one of his songs makes each single a notch above the rest. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome MARV to our SONY/ATV NASHVILLE family.”

Added GREEN, "I’m beyond excited to start a new catalog of songs with SONY/ATV and their inspiring creative team.”

