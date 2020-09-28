Top Spots

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 21-27, 2020 has iHEARTRADIO podcast, app, and event promos taking three of the top 10 slots and the IRS making a big leap into the top 10.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (last week #8; 55814 instances) PAPER GHOSTS (iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK) (#7, 51129) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47742) IRS (#37; 46682) THE HOME DEPOT (#6, 45147) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1; 41912) GEICO (#4: 40915) BABBEL (#2; 38475) INDEED (#9; 33841) T-MOBILE (#25; 31662)

« see more Net News