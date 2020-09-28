-
Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Spots For September 21-27 Led By iHeartRadio, Podcast Promos
MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 21-27, 2020 has iHEARTRADIO podcast, app, and event promos taking three of the top 10 slots and the IRS making a big leap into the top 10.
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (last week #8; 55814 instances)
- PAPER GHOSTS (iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK) (#7, 51129)
- PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47742)
- IRS (#37; 46682)
- THE HOME DEPOT (#6, 45147)
- iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1; 41912)
- GEICO (#4: 40915)
- BABBEL (#2; 38475)
- INDEED (#9; 33841)
- T-MOBILE (#25; 31662)
