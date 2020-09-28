New In Memphis

FLINN BROADCASTING has flipped Top 40/Mainstream WHBQ (Q107.5) to Classic Hits as 107.5 WHBQ, All The Classic Hits. The station is running jockless for now.

FLINN BROADCASTING/MEMPHIS OM CHRIS TAYLOR commented, "We spent the last month researching and asking people what they wanted in a radio station and the answer was they wanted a radio station that played music that made them feel good."

TAYLOR added, "When you think of great radio stations over the years that had amazing talent, one of those stations you think of is WHBQ in MEMPHIS! We are excited to bring it back to the mid south."

