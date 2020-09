Ernest

NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION News-Talk KNEB-A-K262CU/SCOTTSBLUFF, NE morning host/news anchor/copywriter DENNIS ERNEST is retiring on WEDNESDAY (9/30) after 36 years at the station and 38 years with the company, the station reports.

ERNEST served as PD/Operations Dir. for 28 years before cutting back to his on-air role.

