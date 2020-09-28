Gorley

Hit songwriter ASHLEY GORLEY has been named Songwriter of the Year in the NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS. It is his fifth time winning the honor, bestowed by THE NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI). In lieu of an awards show, this year’s winners are being announced via a series of videos, with Songwriter-Artist of the Year set to be announced TOMORROW (9/29) and Song of the Year on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th.

GORLEY recently made history by becoming the first songwriter to ever achieve 50 No. 1s in the history of the MEDIABASE and BILLBOARD charts. He has had more than 300 songs recorded by artists including LUKE BRYAN, KEITH URBAN, BLAKE SHELTON, KENNY CHESNEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, JASON ALDEAN, JASON DERULO, BON JOVI and many more.



"I'm humbled to receive this award for a fifth time,” said GORLEY. “2020 has been a crazy year, but it has given me a renewed energy and passion for songwriting. I am grateful for this honor and for all that NSAI does for our community."

