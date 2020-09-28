Welcomes Elvis To Toronto

EVANOV COMMUNICATIONS' CIRR (PROUD-FM 103.9)/TORONTO, welcomes ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW to its weekday morning lineup. Beginning OCTOBER 5, the PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated show will air weekday mornings from 6-10 (ET). The addition marks the program's first CANADIAN affiliate and is a result of PREMIERE's partnership with CANADIAN syndication group ORBYT MEDIA.

DURAN said, "When first learning of the opportunity to share our show with TORONTO and the world's PROUD-FM fans, my heart skipped a beat. My husband, ALEX, and I have been listening to PROUD-FM for quite some time and have always been moved by its energy and spirit. Our show is a perfect fit for this most festive station. We can’t wait!"

EVANOV COMMUNICATIONS' President/CEO PAUL EVANOV said, "We are very excited about this stage in the evolution of PROUD-FM. Along with a new look, the appointment of a dedicated Brand Manager, JARET SEREDA, many programming elements and features have been added or refreshed. Chief among these is the addition of the world-class 'ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW.' PROUD-FM is the show’s first CANADIAN affiliate, and we're confident it will resonate with our audience. While the program's entertainment value has universal appeal, ELVIS DURAN on PROUD-FM will also sound uniquely CANADIAN with dedicated local news and surveillance that are up-to-the-minute and integral to PROUD-FM mornings."

« see more Net News