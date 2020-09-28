Brice

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "One Of Them Girls." Read our brand new 10 Questions interview with BRICE here.

Kudos to CURB VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.

