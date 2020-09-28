Beckman

HERITAGE COMMUNICATIONS Country WGGC (GOOBER 95.1)/BOWLING GREEN, KY has added KENNY BECKMAN to its new on-air lineup, which will be revealed in early 2021. Previous stints for the TENNESSEE native include his most recent stop at LAST FRONTIER MEDIACTIVE Alternative KZND/ANCHORAGE, AK, where he spent the past year, and a previous stop at PROSPECT COMMUNICATIONS WLLX/LAWRENCEBURG, TN.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the Country format where so many awesome things are happening right now," said BECKMAN. "I've always had a passion for the entire genre, and to get back to sharing that is so exciting. I am so glad to be back in the South, and to explore the amazing town of BOWLING GREEN!"

