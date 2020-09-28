Warner Music Nashville

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) is teaming up with longtime NAPA, CA festival "Live In The Vineyard" to offer industry partners access to a new, intimate, virtual performance series, "Live In The Vineyard Presents," in place of the in-person event this year. Shows will take place WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th as well as WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th, and feature virtual performances from artists across the WMN roster.

The SEPTEMBER 30th performance will include appearances by WALKER COUNTY, HIGH VALLEY, TROY CARTWRIGHT and A THOUSAND HORSES. The OCTOBER 7th performance will feature BEXAR, COLE SWINDELL, SHY CARTER and BRETT ELDREDGE.

“The entire WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE team has been such a huge supporter of ours, especially since we launched 'Live In The Vineyard Goes Country' in NAPA three years ago,” said Live In The Vineyard President BOBBII JACOBS. “We are excited to partner with them to kick off our new virtual series, ‘LITV Presents,’ and we look forward to working with them more to get their artists' music out there with these unique opportunities!”

“'Live in the Vineyard' has been such a great way to bring our talent to some our best partners for a few years now," said WMN SVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON. "I’m proud to partner with BOBBII for this unique virtual evening with some of our brightest artists – and great wine!”

