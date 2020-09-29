Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH and APPLE TODAY announced plans to release the documentary feature film, “BILLIE EILISH: The World’s A Little Blurry," in FEBRUARY of 2021. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. CUTLER (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), will premiere in theaters and on APPLE TV+. The documentary is from APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS, in association with INTERSCOPE FILMS, DARKROOM, THIS MACHINE and LIGHTHOUSE MANAGEMENT & MEDIA.

The 18-year-old artist BILLIE EILISH released her groundbreaking debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd GRAMMY® Awards in JANUARY. She followed up with her performance of THE BEATLES’ ‘Yesterday’ at the 92nd OSCARS®, and then released her internationally hailed official JAMES BOND theme song "No Time To Die," for the forthcoming MGM/EON PRODUCTIONS JAMES BOND Motion Picture.

The documentary is set to cover her path to success. Check out the teaser here.

« see more Net News