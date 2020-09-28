Larry McFeelie

HUBBARD RADIO Active Rock KUPD/PHOENIX is celebrating Brand Content Director LARRY MCFEELIE's 25 years at the station. MCFEELIE began his lifelong career in radio in 1994 at KUKQ as an intern, progressing the ranks year after year to the become the top rated Midday DJ and Brand Content Director for ARIZONA’s only Active Rock station.

HUBBARD RADIO PHOENIX VP/Market Manager, TRIP REED had this to say, “LARRY'S tenure and contributions at 98KUPD are a special rarity. I am so lucky to have joined him for this journey.”

JOHN HOLMBER, of HOLMBERG'S MORNING SICKNESS on KUPD added, “Proud to say I’ve gotten to ride shotgun with LARRY for the entirety of my 20 years at KUPD. He’s my favorite person in the building. A supportive boss and more over a great friend! Congrats to one of radios good guys! Unprecedented run, I am very proud of my buddy, LARRY.”

For photos and memories from the last 25 years of LARRY'S career follow him on INSTAGRAM @Lmcfeelie and FACEBOOK. @ LARRY MCFEELIE

« back to Net News