TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB announced a brand new podcast series "My First Tour," or "MFT" for short, TODAY. The six episode series started as a classic joke, according to the band. A perfect way to describe the rookie errors and mistakes young artists make when touring the world.

The MFT Podcast series gives fans a peek behind the curtain with TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB’S SAM HALLIDAY and KEVIN BAIRD and their long-time friend and collaborator, GREGG 'BABYSWEET' HOUSTON, offering a candid, humorous and touching insight into life on the road.

Episodes 1 and 2 are available today, covering touring in vans and busses and drinking with and supporting Megastars. Episodes 3 - 6 will be released weekly from next MONDAY. Across the six episodes the boys will discuss everything from backstage life at music festivals, navigating working with labels and managers, and playing late night cable TV shows in the US. To get started click here.

