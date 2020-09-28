Brown (l) And Lee (r)

NEW SOUTH RADIO Country WUSJ (YOUR COUNTRY US96)/JACKSON, MS's longtime PD NIKKI BROWN will pass her PD stripes on to morning host TRACI LEE, as BROWN moves across the hall to program the cluster's sister station, Top 40 WYOY (Y101.7). LEE will also add PD stripes at Classic Country sister station WHJT (93.5 THE LEGEND).

Additionally, due to morning co-host BENDER leaving WYOY to pursue other career paths nearly two weeks ago, WYOY morning co-host NATE WEST will now team up with LEE for mornings on WUSJ. The change will be effective once a new WYOY morning show begins. That announcement is expected shortly.

“I spent a great deal of time on a PD search for Y101, and realized that we have such amazing talent in our building it seemed only natural to promote from within," said THE RADIO PEOPLE GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE. "NIKKI has experience in just about all formats and is a promotional wiz. I know she will show TRACI the US96 ropes.”

« see more Net News