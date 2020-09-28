Vroom

The third annual study of the auto aftermarket category of advertisers, commissioned by WESTWOOD ONE using MARU/MATCHBOX research, once again emphasized the value of AM/FM radio for auto parts retailers.

Among the findings, heavy AM/FM radio listeners were shown to visit more auto parts retailers, make more shopping trips, and spend 26% more than the average. DIY-ers and ultra-heavy auto parts shoppers were "far more likely" to heavily listen to AM/FM radio.

Among retailers in the category, AUTOZONE held the lead with nearly one-third of respondents saying they shop there the most, with AMAZON measured for the first time with a 10% share, and a number two ranking among do-it-yourselfers and ultra-heavy auto parts shoppers in terms of brand perceptions. Three retailers, PARTSGEEK.COM, ROCKAUTO.COM, and AMAZON, combined for a 19% average brand image for ultra-heavy auto parts shoppers. AUTOZONE led the brand equity rankings, with ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, WALMART, AMAZON, O'REILLY, and NAPA next. But 27% of category shoppers could not attribute perceptions to any retailer, and over a quarter were unable to name a retailer for an average of the fourteen brand attributes. And heavy auto parts shoppers are more likely to purchase online.

