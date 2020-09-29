Clothing Drive

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 96.7 AND 1310 THE TICKET)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH raised $105,972 for CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH’s CORNERSTONE CLOTHES CLOSET for the homeless in its 7th annual two-week Drop Your Pants Clothing Drive. The fundraiser ended on SEPTEMBER 16th.

Afternoon “THE HARDLINE” co-host BOB STURM said, “Absolutely floored that our listeners got behind this in such a big way and helped us manage a virtual Drop Your Pants this year. I could not believe we broke $100,000 in donations after our initial goal of about $30,000. The listeners of this radio station never cease to amaze me with their generosity in supporting incredible causes in our community. CORNERSTONE CLOTHES CLOSET will be changed for years because of it. Along with Pastor CHRIS SIMMONS and the amazing NANCY, thank you!”

