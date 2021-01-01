Debuts New Years Eve

THROWBACK™ BRANDS has announced a new partnership with ADLARGE MEDIA for ad sales of "Throwback Nation Radio™," which features hits of the 80s and 90s and is syndicated on more than 40 radio stations. The deal is effective JANUARY 1st, 2021. In addition, "Throwback™ 2K," AMERICA’S first syndicated weekend show highlighting the early hits of the new millennium, will launch on JANUARY 1st, hosted by CHRIS CRUISE.

TONY LORINO, CFO of THROWBACK BRANDS said, "The two primary goals at THROWBACK BRANDS are simple: provide the best quality content we can for broadcasters of all sizes, and provide the best customer service experience we can to make our affiliates’ jobs easier.” He added, “It was easy to see that ADLARGE is the company that will do that for us in 2021 and beyond. FRANK DESANTIS and his team are top notch. With them as our partners, the sky is the limit for us to be able to help our affiliates.”

DESANTIS, SVP of Business Development for ADLARGE commented, “We have watched THROWBACK NATION grow exponentially over the past few years, and we’re delighted that TONY has chosen to bring THROWBACK NATION to ADLARGE. TONY has a loyal and engaged audience that connects with him and the music he plays. We’re looking forward to the launch of "Throwback 2K" and offering our advertisers access to the listeners of both shows.”

"Throwback 2K" will premiere in syndication with a free sample on NEW YEARS EVE and air WEEKENDS starting in JANUARY 2021. Stations that want to learn more about "Throwback Nation Radio" and "Throwback 2K" can contact TONY LORINO at 414-841-3243 or mail to:2K@throwbacknationradio.com

