iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WKKV (V100.7)/MILWAUKEE will hold its ninth annual SISTA STRUT breast cancer charity walk virtually on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3rd at 9a (CT) on its V100.7 FACEBOOK page.

The free event aims to bring awareness to the importance of breast cancer screenings, especially for AFRICAN-AMERICAN women who are at greater risk of dying from the disease.

Throughout OCTOBER, listeners will be encouraged to “strut” on their own time, using a suggested route or any other route of their choice. Breast cancer survivors can upload their photo and story to the V100.7 website and offer words of encouragement for those currently going through breast cancer and their families.

VP/Programming/Midday personality BAILEY COLEMAN said, “Even though the pandemic has made it difficult for the community to gather for this important event, breast cancer remains a concern for the women in our community.

"SISTA STRUT aims to be a reminder that we have to take care of ourselves and make sure we are still doing our self-checks and scheduling our mammograms.”

For more information, or to make a donation to ABCD, listeners can visit www.V100.com and type keyword STRUT.

