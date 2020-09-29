Food Drive

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO partnered with the GAR BENNETT agriculture company to raise $541,500 for the CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOOD BANK in the 2020 Feeding Families Fund Drive. The virtual event raised $361,000 in listener donations, with GAR BENNETT INC. matching each dollar with a 50 cent donation to add $180,500. Over its seven years, the event has raised over $3 million and provided 10 million meals.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOOD BANK co-CEO KIM DILDINE said, "Once again, KMJ listeners were absolutely incredible. Our goal this morning was $500,000. In the last 1.5 hours we were flooded online and in person and our total raised from KMJ listeners was $361,000 bringing our total with the GAR BENNETT match to $541,500 or, more importantly, 3,685,500 meals!"

KMJ VP/GM PATTY HIXSON added, “I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our highly-valued KMJ listeners. A special thanks to KAREN and GREG MUSSON of GAR BENNETT for their massive contribution and the hard work of our talented on-air team.”

