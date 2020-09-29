-
John Clay Wolfe Show Added At KLOS/L.A.
The syndicated JOHN CLAY WOLFE SHOW has been added for SATURDAYS at MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES. KLOS will air the show beginning this SATURDAY (10/3).
The show combines comedy with car talk and airs on several major and medium market stations, including iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) /HOUSTON, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5)/DALLAS, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG-F (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE, ENTERCOM Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7)/NEW ORLEANS, and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 102.7)/MEMPHIS.
Find out more at www.JohnClayWolfe.com and www.GiveMeTheVin.com.
