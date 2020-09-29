Voting Discussions

RADIO ONE/OHIO and AARP OHIO will hold “ONE VOTE OHIO-A REAL DISCUSSION ON VOTING.”

The virtual town hall will be a statewide forum on all RADIO ONE/OHIO FACEBOOK LIVE pages on WEDNESDAY (9/30) at 7p (ET). The URBAN LEAGUE and the NAACP will also play key roles in the discussion.

The URBAN ONE station clusters in CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, and COLUMBUS will lead the discussions on voter registration, voter registration logistics, non-partisan voter engagement, absentee voting, voting rights for ex-felons, and the importance of voting for congressional, statewide, and local races.

RADIO ONE/OHIO midday personalities SAM SYLK, WZAK (93.1)/CLEVELAND; YAVES ELLIS, WJYD (JOY 107.1)/COLUMBUS; and TROPIKANA, WZIF (THE WIZ 101.1)/CINCINNATI will host the virtual event.

OHIO RVP EDDIE HARRELL Jr. said, “ONE VOTE OHIO is a continuation of the commitment we have made to ensure African Americans across the state of OHIO are informed, engaged, and energized to participate in the voting process. Our goal is to make sure every eligible voter that listens to our stations is registered, knowledgeable about the choices of how to vote, and educated about the candidates/issues that are on the ballot. Additionally, we are committed to fighting against any efforts to suppress, block, or curtail the right to vote that has been fought for by generations before us.”

OHIOAN's must be registered 30 days prior to the election, meaning a person must be registered to vote by OCTOBER 5th to be eligible to vote in the NOVEMBER 3rd general election.

For more information check here.

