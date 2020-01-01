Weekly Download Ranking

PODTRAC's SEPTEMBER 21-27 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads up 4% from the previous week and up 49% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 to SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 was +16% for Arts, +41% for Business, +38% for Comedy, +16% for Education, +22% for History, +88% for News, +30% for Science, +27% for Society & Culture, +53% for Sports, and +41% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +6% for Arts, +1% for Business, +3% for Comedy, +5% for Education, +3% for History, +4% for News, +7% for Science, +7% for Society & Culture, -2% for Sports, and +9% for True Crime.

« see more Net News