Daily Terror In October

BLOODY DISGUSTING's horror podcast CREEPY will once again post new episodes daily throughout OCTOBER as a HALLOWEEN event, “31 Days of Horror.” The series, hosted by JON GRITZ and offering dramatic retellings of urban legends and horror stories posted on the internet, has gone daily for the month of OCTOBER for the past three years; the fourth annual event will culminate in a two-and-a-half hour HALLOWEEN special on OCTOBER 31st. ACAST hosts and distributes the series.

GRITZ said, “When the show started I wanted to do something special for my favorite time of year. It’s easily become the most work and most fun I have all year. We start work usually in JULY just to get everything read on top of our regular story schedule.”

“CREEPY is one of those extraordinary podcasts that truly activates the listener’s imagination, taking us out of our day-to-day lives and into a new world,” said ACAST's BECKY CELESTINA. “At a time when the HALLOWEEN season will be different from past years, the ‘31 Days of Horror’ series is the perfect way to enjoy scary stories and get into the spooky spirit -- whether alone or with friends and family.”

