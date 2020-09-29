Ware

DW COMMUNICATIONS' syndicated sports show "FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW" (a/k/a "BOXTOROW") has been added to the lineup at SIRIUSXM ESPNU RADIO. The show, hosted by DONAL WARE and in its 15th season covering HBCU (Historically Black College and University)sports, will debut on the channel FRIDAY (10/2) and will air weekly at 7p (ET).

“We are proud to bring FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW to ESPNU RADIO on SIRIUSXM, which provides an even broader platform to promote what we do with HBCU sports,” said WARE. “There are so many untold stories within the HBCU sports world and more known stories that need to be reemphasized and that’s what we plan to bring to the ESPNU RADIO listening audience each week. I am also excited to be part of an amazing team at ESPNU RADIO on SIRIUSXM that has outstanding shows and excellent talent.”

“HBCU sports feature great teams and some of the truly historic rivalries in college sports. So many of the pro athletes we have watched over the years are products of HBCU programs,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN. “DONAL and his guests do a terrific job each week presenting the latest HBCU news and in-depth analysis. We’re very pleased to be able to give them a platform to reach fans around the country.”

