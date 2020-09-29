Shaw, Borchetta

Directors of Regional Promotion CHRIS BORCHETTA and DAVID SHAW have departed Country label REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT, home to artist STEPHANIE QUAYLE, where they have worked since 2017 (NET NEWS 11/16/17). Both are seeking their next opportunity.

REBEL ENGINE VP CARLI MCLAUGHLIN KANE issued a statement saying, “Both SHAW and BORCHETTA have exemplified passion and commitment during their time with the company. We are confident they will continue to make great impact in their next chapters."

Prior to REBEL ENGINE, BORCHETTA has previous career stops at BIG MACHINE, STAR FARM NASHVILLE, NINE NORTH, CATEGORY 5 and his own company, NEW SCHOOL MUSIC. SHAW’s experience includes stints with COLUMBIA RECORDS, REVIVER RECORDS, NINE NORTH/TURNPIKE MUSIC, TENACITY RECORDS, R&J RECORDS, CAPSTONE MUSIC GROUP, NEW REVOLUTION and RIDE RECORDS.

BORCHETTA can be reached at chrisborchetta@gmail.com and SHAW at ds68country@gmail.com.

