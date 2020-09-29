Kevin "McKay" Mangan

MARC RADIO Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ)/GAINESVILLE-OCALA, FL OM/PD KEVIN "MCKAY" MANGAN has resigned to accept a position out of the business. MANGAN flipped WHHZ to Alternative in 2014 and will continue to oversee the programming and branding of 100.5 THE BUZZ and sister WXJZ (CLASSIC HITS 100.9) in a part-time role.

MANGAN shared the following on FACEBOOK: "After 12 years with THE BUZZ and our sister stations, I have resigned my position as Operations Manager to accept a new position outside of radio.In the next few weeks, I will begin my new career as Public Information Officer for CITY OF HIGH SPRINGS GOVERNMENT & HIGH SPRINGS FIRE DEPARTMENT. This has been a career that I have long had interest in. The last 9 months further solidified that interest. None of this would have been possible without the support and encouragement from BRUCE GILLINGHAM. He has been my biggest advocate, and it is because of him that this new chapter will soon begin. My final day on the air will be OCTOBER 9th. At the end of the day, I'm still a radio nerd. I have loved it since I was 9 years old. To that end, I will continue to work with the radio stations in a consulting role, as well as expand my voiceover business."

