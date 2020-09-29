Video Special

SIRIUSXM PROGRESS' "TELL ME EVERYTHING WITH JOHN FUGELSANG" will air a special post-debate video edition TONIGHT (9/29).

The episode will begin at the conclusion of the presidential debate (approximately 10:30p (ET)) on FACEBOOK LIVE. Guests will include CNN commentator SALLY KOHN, activist JAMIRA BURLEY, MSNBC Intelligence Alalyst MALCOLM NANCE, and Rep. MARK POCAN (D-WI). FUGELSANG's radio show will continue on SIRIUSXM PROGRESS at the conclusion of the video portion.

« see more Net News