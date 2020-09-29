New Board Chair, Vice Chair

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO, the operator of News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, has elected EDISON INTERNATIONAL SVP/Strategy and Corporate Development J. ANDREW MURPHY as its new Chair of the Board of Trustees. MURPHY previously served a Vice Chair and currently serves as Chair of the Evaluation & Compensation Committee and Executive Committee. WARD is also Co-Chair of the Development & Campaign Committee and a member of the Executive Committee.



Pres./CEO HERB SCANNELL said, “We are happy to have ANDREW and CATHERING at the helm of the Board of SCPR. ANDREW’s business and strategic planning skills he brings from his work at EDISON to his previous roles leading the Strategy and Finance committees at SCPR will serve us well as Chair as we navigate the brave new world we are living in. CATHERINE, heading development and with her roots in the CAPITAL GROUP, will give us guidance and know-how on the fundraising function so important to any not-for-profit. Moreover, they are guided by and will lead us on our mission to be a centering institution in SOUTHERN CALiFORNIA and serve the community at a time when journalism has never mattered more.”

