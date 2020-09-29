New Truth

GOOD KARMA BRANDS has announced the new format coming to WRRD-A-W269DL/MILWAUKEE, a News-Talk format aimed at MILWAUKEE's Black community. 101.7 THE TRUTH is scheduled for a launch by the end of 2020; GOOD KARMA is acquiring the station from MICHAEL CRUTE, who had been programming a progressive News-Talk format as "TALK 101.7/RESISTANCE RADIO." Former crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WKKV (V-100), RADIO DISNEY, and FOX affiliate WITI-TV (FOX 6) AE CHERIE HARRIS will serve as GM, while part-timer and MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY Admissions Counselor KYLE WALLACE will be OM of the new station.

Founder/CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN said, “At GOOD KARMA BRANDS, we believe every voice matters -- but as the events of this past year unfolded, we realized there were underrepresented voices that had so much to say and needed to be heard. We believe there is a unique opportunity for us in MILWAUKEE to launch a station that can make a real impact across the city, and within our company. I’m excited to see how the station grows and evolves and look forward to meeting the strong demand for compelling and targeted content for MILWAUKEE’s Black community.”

“As a locally owned media company, we are proud to serve our local communities -- to inform and entertain our listeners, support our advertising partners, and employ teammates,” said VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER. “With the launch of 101.7 The Truth, we are making good on our promise to serve our community in a deeper and more meaningful way, and to specifically serve our Black neighbors and friends who make up nearly 40% of MILWAUKEE’s population. I’m thrilled to launch this station with our talented hometown team.”

“I am thrilled to join GOOD KARMA BRANDS and build a new home for MILWAUKEE that has been sorely missing. We are going to put together a meeting place -- a place for honest and real debate, as well as welcoming conversation, and a place for celebration and connection within the Black community,” said HARRIS.

“We have already started the search for the voices that will make 101.7 THE TRUTH a destination for the stories and experiences that are relevant to the Black community,” said WALLACE. “We have the resources to make sure that our new station really is a local marketplace for ideas and commerce. This isn’t a nationally-syndicated project, it’s home-grown.”

