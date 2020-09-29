Plante

WESTWOOD ONE has signed CHRIS PLANTE to a new deal to continue hosting his weekday 9a-noon (ET) syndicated talk show.

“WWO is excited to renew our partnership with CHRIS, as his unique perspective and strong journalistic background create an invaluable listening experience for his loyal fans,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “As we enter one of the most interesting and impactful elections of our time, it is more important than ever to provide the insights that inform a nation that is hungry for information.”

PLANTE added, “I could not be more thrilled to be on the best radio network in the best nation in the world in these most extraordinary of times.”

