The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit veterans organization founded by the late CHARLIE DANIELS, will now continue as "The CHARLIE DANIELS Journey Home Project" (TCDJHP). DANIELS' wife of 55 years, HAZEL, has joined TCDJHP as a board member.

Last month at the 11th annual “A Life Worth Celebrating” dinner banquet held in MURFREESBORO, TN, TCDJHP donated $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child Foundation. The donation benefitted children of veterans, allowing them to receive birthday gifts and scholarships to the A Soldier’s Child Foundation's week-long journey camp. TCDJHP plans to continue with its yearly events, including the "CHARLIE DANIELS Patriot Award Dinner" once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

"Even though CHARLIE has passed, we will continue his legacy and stay on mission,” said DANIELS' longtime manager and The Journey Home Project co-founder, DAVID CORLEW. "As we all know, the men and women that have and continue to serve our country were so important to him. Our goals are to always support the CHARLIE and HAZEL DANIELS CENTER at MTSU [MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY], as well as our suicide prevention programs and the process of reintegrating and transitioning these great Americans back to a productive and rewarding life.”

