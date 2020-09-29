Learfield IMG College Deal

"THE SOLID VERBAL," a college football podcast hosted by TY HILDENBRANDT and DAN RUBENSTEIN, has inked a deal with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE for sales representation. HILDENBRANDT and RUBENSTEIN will also be launching new programming and podcasts under the SOLID VERBAL banner, and will be appearing on other LEARFIEND IMG COLLEGE programming, including shows on TUNEIN and SIRIUSXM.



“We're ecstatic to be working with the team at LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE to grow THE SOLID VERBAL and reach more college football fans than ever before,” said HILDENBRANDT. “This is great news for our avid community of Verballers, and it gives us the opportunity to introduce entirely new podcasts to our lineup and present multiple avenues for new growth.”

“We’re constantly innovating our products and content by identifying new ways we can connect with fans and also connect with sponsors who invest in college sports and understand that undeniable passion and affinity,” said LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE EVP/Managing Dir. --Media and Partnerships Group RICK BARAKAT. “With their established audience and brand equity, it makes sense to bring TY and DAN into our strategic growth plans to further build out our LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE podcast network, by curating something really special for fans. We both bring certain collaborative elements to the table that provide benefits and synergies to each party.”

RUBENSTEIN added, “We're especially excited to stretch our creative muscles even more as we enter into this agreement to continue to give our listeners what they crave most -- never-ending college football talk and alarmingly consistent incorrect game picks.”

