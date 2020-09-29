Foundry Records Promotion Staff

NASHVILLE-based record label FOUNDRY RECORDS has completed its promotion team with the additions of Country veterans BRAD HOWELL, PAT SURNEGIE and MARY LYNNE O'NEIL as Directors of Regional Promotion. All will report directly to RICK BAUMGARTNER, who has been promoted to VP/Promotion after joining the label in FEBRUARY as National Dir./Promotion (NET NEWS 2/13).

HOWELL joins the team after stints at WARNER BROS., BROKEN BOW RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO., and EQUITY. SURNEGIE's past experience includes previous stops at WARNER BROS., MERCURY RECORDS and MCA NASHVILLE, and O’NEIL joins from her previous position at COLD RIVER RECORDS. BAUMGARTNER has over two decades of Country promotion experience including stops at WARNER BROS., DECCA, ATLANTIC, BROKEN BOW RECORDS and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to oversee and lead the promotion efforts at FOUNDRY RECORDS,” said BAUMGERTNER. "BRAD, PAT and MARY LYNNE bring years of promotion experience, relationships and vast knowledge to the team. I look forward to furthering our partnerships with country radio.”

FOUNDRY launched last Fall (NET NEWS, 9/30/19), and announced the signings of artists SHENANDOAH and AUSTIN MERRILL (NET NEWS, 10/30/19).

