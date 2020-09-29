Knowles

PROMOSUITE Dir./Business Development CJ KNOWLES has announced that he's leaving for a position at BROOKLYN, NY-based ag and food brand, ARK FOODS. KNOWLES has been with PROMOSUITE for 12 years.

KNOWLES commented, "I'm thrilled to take my passion for food and see just how similar workflow software and veggie bowls really are. I owe incredible gratitude to RACHEL FIELD, ROCCO MACRI and CHRIS BUNGO for their mentorship and faith in me for over a decade, and I will always love this industry and the people in it."

PROMOSUITE Chief Revenue Officer RACHEL FIELD added, "I can say with confidence and sincerity that we would not be where we are today without CJ's insightful contributions over the years. He has made our company infinitely stronger and more competitive. I wish him all the best in everything he does."

« see more Net News