Ponce (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM's AIRE RADIO NETWORKS has inked actor/singer CARLOS PONCE to its marketing partnership platform ARTISTAS360. PONCE joins IVY QUEEN, ZION & LENNOX, and J ALVAREZ among artists signed to ARTISTAS360.

"CARLOS PONCE is one of the most versatile, iconic Latin superstars in the entertainment industry and we couldn't be more excited to have him join ARTISTAS360," said AIRE EVP ELISA TORRES. "Connecting Latin music and entertainment fans with the brands and stars they love is the purpose behind ARTISTAS360. We're honored to work with CARLOS, who is talented beyond measure, on the development of new and engaging content for all U.S. Hispanics -- especially as we navigate through the unprecedented challenges of 2020."

"I'm thrilled to be working with AIRE and SBS on supporting our people with uplifting content and experiences during a time when they need it the most," said PONCE. "SBS/AIRE have shown their unwavering commitment to Hispanics in the U.S. and PUERTO RICO through all of their multimedia properties. I can't wait to work with them through the ARTISTAS360 platform."

