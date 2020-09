Benson

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KXL/PORTLAND has added RADIO AMERICA's "THE CHAD BENSON SHOW" for weekdays 7-9p (PT). The addition of BENSON's show moves "GROUND ZERO WITH CLYDE LEWIS" to 9p-midnight.

Find out more from RADIO AMERICA at affiliates@radioamerica.com or (800) 807-4703, Ext. 250.

