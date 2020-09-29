New Show

SIRIUSXM is debuting a weekly show on issues of race, society, and sports what will air on several channels. "FORWARD PROGRESS" is hosted by SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO host and MIAMI HEAT television sideline reporter JASON JACKSON and former NFL linebacker and veteran radio broadcaster KIRK MORRISON. The show will air on URBAN VIEW, NFL RADIO, NBA RADIO, FIGHT NATION, and MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO at various times during the week.

"It is wonderful to work for an organization that recognizes a focus on social justice and equality should continue beyond each incident's news cycle," said JACKSON. "This nation has struggled for nearly half a millennium with race and inequality, a struggle we have to confront once again. The jump off point for any lasting success is conversation and we have the honor of doing that each week on SIRIUSXM."

MORRISON said, "2020 has brought an awakening with a heightened spotlight on social justice and inequality in AMERICA. I am honored to be on the platform that SIRIUSXM provides to discuss the past, present, and future of those issues on FORWARD PROGRESS."

SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN added, "Sports figures are key voices in conversations about social reform and we've heard from many of them on recent specials we've aired on sports and the call for racial justice and equality. FORWARD PROGRESS will be another platform for those important voices and perspectives to continue to be heard across multiple channels and audiences."

