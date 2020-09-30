Park 'N Rave Concert Series



INSOMNIAC EVENTS announced the launch of its weekly drive-in "Park ‘N Rave Concert Series" at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO,CA. The first shows will be OCTOBER 9th & 10th with FACTORY 93 presents MACEO PLEX. The "Park ‘N Rave Concert Series" will continue on a weekly basis with new artists performing every weekend.



The MACEO PLEX shows begin at 8p on FRIDAY, October 9th and SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th and run until Midnight.



PASQUALE ROTELLA, INSOMNIAC EVENTS’ CEO and Founder said in a statement, “We are so excited to plan and bring to life this 'Park ‘N Rave' series for our loyal Headliners as we work hard to create safe and successful events. Stay tuned for more exciting 'Park ‘N Rave' announcements coming very soon.”



Tickets for the 18+ MACEO PLEX shows are on sale now at parknrave.frontgatetickets.com.

« see more Net News