Carton

The continuing speculation over CRAIG CARTON's comeback is coming to a head with the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND reporting that a "formal offer" for CARTON to host afternoons at his former employer, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK, is "expected to be extended by the end of the week."

MARCHAND does not disclose in the report where that information was obtained, but has previously reported that CARTON was made a "legitimate offer" to host mornings at BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA. If CARTON, who was released from prison in the SUMMER after serving a year for fraud in a ticket brokering scam, returns to WFAN, he would replace EVAN ROBERTS and JOE BENIGNO, and MARCHAND speculates that ROBERTS might be moved to partner with incumbent MAGGIE GRAY in middays with MARC MALUSIS reassigned, while BENIGNO has previously talked about retirement.

« back to Net News